Inspirational Lifestyles: The Journey To Christmas – The Power of Belief (Day #12)

The Power of Belief (Day #12)

Something powerful happens when we trust God enough to not only hear what He says, but believe it. If you believe what God says is true and that His plan for you will lead to the best possible outcome, that trust results in peace and blessing. After Mary encountered the angel and submitted to God’s plan for her life, she visited her cousin Elizabeth, who was also miraculously pregnant after experiencing infertility for years. When Elizabeth heard Mary’s incredible news, she was filled with the Holy Spirit and declared, “Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfill His promises to her!”

Mary believed God when He said she would give birth to the long-awaited Messiah, and He blessed her with peace when she could have been full of anxiety. She was confident that the birth of the Savior of the world—her Savior—would be worth any trial she would face along the way. Mary trusted God’s plan and moved forward believing His promises would be fulfilled in her life.

As we draw closer to Christmas, think about the incredible result of Mary’s belief: The Son of God was born! What has God spoken over your life that you need to believe today? Trust His plan, receive His peace knowing He knows best, and look forward to the blessing to come!

Prayer: Father, as I focus on the blessing of Jesus’ birth, help me to become more like Mary. Help me grow in my trust and belief in Your promises. I know Your plan for my life leads to the best possible outcome. Help me identify any areas of unbelief in my life, and give me faith that You’re working in ways I can’t see. I choose to trust You today!

Scripture:

Luke 1:39-45 And Mary arose in those days, and went into the hill country with haste, into a city of Juda; 40and entered into the house of Zacharias, and saluted Elisabeth. 41And it came to pass, that, when Elisabeth heard the salutation of Mary, the babe leaped in her womb; and Elisabeth was filled with the Holy Ghost: 42and she spake out with a loud voice, and said, Blessed art thou among women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb. 43And whence is this to me, that the mother of my Lord should come to me? 44For, lo, as soon as the voice of thy salutation sounded in mine ears, the babe leaped in my womb for joy. 45And blessed is she that believed: for there shall be a performance of those things which were told her from the Lord.

Matthew 1:21-23 And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins. 22 Now all this was done, that it might be fulfilled which was spoken of the Lord by the prophet, saying,

23 Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son,

And they shall call his name Emmanuel,

which being interpreted is, God with us.

