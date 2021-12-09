Cheryl Jackson
Inspirational Lifestyles: The Journey To Christmas – What’s On The Oter Side of You “Yes”? (Day #11)

What’s On The Other Side of Your “Yes”? (Day 11)

Mary makes it seem so easy. The angel Gabriel tells her that she’ll give birth to the Son of God, and she responds with immediate surrender to her role in God’s plan. What was Mary thinking? She had no assurance of a comfortable outcome. A virgin engaged to be married, she likely knew how difficult giving birth to and raising Jesus would be. The only assurance Mary received was God’s Word, and it was enough for her to say “yes.”

In 1 Peter 1, the apostle Peter says that through the trials we face, the genuineness of our faith is revealed. God frequently asks for our trust through difficult, uncomfortable, and seemingly impossible circumstances. But how often do we respond like Mary? It can be easy to let our questioning of God get in the way of what He desires to do in and through us. We may want to be refined, but are we willing to say “yes” to God and walk through the fire?

Mary couldn’t possibly understand all that was on the other side of her response to God, but she trusted Him. As a result, God brought Jesus to the world through Mary, offering us forgiveness for our sins and mending the brokenness in our relationship with God.

During this Christmas season, reflect on Mary’s response to God’s plan for the birth of Jesus. What challenging task has God placed on your heart? Whether it’s mending a broken relationship or stepping out in faith to walk in the purpose He’s given you, take heart in knowing that on the other side of your “yes” to God is an outcome greater than you can imagine.

Prayer: Father, I trust that Your will is perfect. I pray You will place Your desires on my heart, aligning my dreams with Yours. Thank You for the example You’ve given me in Mary. Please give me the wisdom, courage, and faith I need to say “yes” to Your plan for my life.

Scripture: 

Luke 1:38 And Mary said, Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word. And the angel departed from her.

I Peter 1:7 that the trial of your faith, being much more precious than of gold that perisheth, though it be tried with fire, might be found unto praise and honour and glory at the appearing of Jesus Christ:

This devotion is provided by The Church of the Highlands.  For more information, please visit: https://www.churchofthehighlands.com/

Close