Michelle Obama Shares Adorable New Year’s Photo With Barack: ‘Happy New Year From Me And My Boo!’

Michelle Obama took to Instagram to share an adorable New Year's Day photo of herself and hubby, Barack Obama.

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

Our favorite former First Couple is still giving us the feels!

On Saturday, former First Lady Michelle Obama shared an adorable snapshot on Instagram of herself and former President Barack Obama as they rang in the new year. The sweet photo showed the 57-year-old alongside her hubby as they rocked festive 2022-themed glasses while wearing matching black ensembles.

“Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 ,” the former FLOTUS captioned the Instagram photo. “Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health.”

Check out the sweet photo below.

Michelle looked beautiful as she wore a festive, black embroidered design tied-waist Etro jacket. The jacket currently retails for $7,610 and can be found on Far Fetch. She paired the look with black shorts and black sandals. To match his wife’s fly, Barack opted for a black printed collared shirt and black slacks, also pairing the look with black shoes to match.
Of course, Michelle’s 48 million IG followers adored seeing the lovely couple grace their Instagram feeds for the new year, flooding the comment section with their well wishes and stamps of approval. “OMG I LOVE Y’ALL!” wrote one Instagram user while another said, “Fabulous! #BlackLove.” Another wrote, “Endless love 💕,” alluding to their adorable relationship that we’ve loved watching all these years.Michelle’s New Year’s photo comes shortly after the Obama family was reported to have been enjoying their annual Christmas getaway in Hawaii – the place where the 60-year-old former president grew up.  Michelle and Barack were joined by their two daughters, 23-year-old Malia and 20-year-old Sasha, as they enjoyed their time in the sun for their holiday vacation.

Michelle Obama Shares Adorable New Year’s Photo With Barack: ‘Happy New Year From Me And My Boo!’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Michelle Obama

