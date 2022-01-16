Good News
HomeGood News

Trailblazing Hockey Player Willie O’Ree To Have Jersey Retired

Willie O’Ree—the first Black player in the NHL—will have his jersey retired.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Legendary hockey player Willie O’Ree—the first Black player in the NHL—played a transformative role in shaping the sport and he will be honored for his contributions in a major way. The 86-year-old trailblazer will have his jersey retired by the Boston Bruins, the Denver Channel reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

O’Ree made his debut with the Boston Bruins in 1958. Over the course of his career—which lasted for 24 seasons—he encountered harrowing experiences due to the color of his skin. There were several incidents when unruly fans attempted to attack him. Despite enduring those racist encounters, O’Ree continued to compete because he knew his presence on the ice would break barriers and open doors for Black athletes following in his footsteps. “It showed me that I could change things if I tried,” O’Ree wrote in his memoir Willie: The Game-Changing Story of the NHL’s First Black Player. “My parents worried that I’d bring trouble onto myself because of color, but I figured trouble was happening because of color already. I wasn’t going to let it stop me.” Following his retirement, he continued his advocacy for diversity within the sport by leading youth programs that introduced hockey to children from underrepresented groups.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The jersey retirement ceremony is slated to take place on January 18; the same day that O’Ree broke the color barrier 64 years ago. He will be the 12th player to have his jersey retired by the Bruins.

News about O’Ree’s jersey retirement comes as efforts to award him with a Congressional Gold Medal have moved forward. It also comes as the NHL’s Black Hockey History Tour—a mobile museum that highlights the stories of Black hockey trailblazers—is traveling to different cities throughout the country. In 2018, O’Ree was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

SEE ALSO:

First Black NHL Player To Be Inducted Into Hockey Hall Of Fame

Professional Hockey Player Blake Bolden Makes History In The NHL

Justin Bibb - Mayor of Cleveland, OH

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

11 photos Launch gallery

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

Continue reading Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

[caption id="attachment_4274473" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: twitter / Cleveland Public Library[/caption] UPDATED: 10:15 a.m. ET, Jan. 11, 2022 Representation is the most efficient path to change. If we are not in the room, how can we be a part of the conversation? Being represented in politics on national level is very important, but if we want to see the changes that we deserve in our communities, it start at the local level. In 2022, black men and women all over the country were elected to represent their cities. Check out some of the black mayors who have been sworn into an office in 2022. Justin Bibb was sworn in as Cleveland’s 58th mayor at the city’s Public Auditorium on Jan 8, 2022. Dubbed Cleveland’s first millennial mayor, the 34-yea-old political phenomenon won the mayoral election by defeating Kevin J. Kelley with 62% of the vote. He’s Cleveland's fourth black mayor and the city’s second youngest. https://twitter.com/clevelanddotcom/status/1479951509173452807 Bibb, who was born and raised in Cleveland, has wanted to be in politics the majority of his life and his journey is quite interesting. He interned for Senator Barack Obama in 2007 and took his first local government job in 2011 as Special Assistant for Education & Economic Development for Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Bibb took his talents to the corporate world in 2015,  becoming the Head of Global Cities Practice at Gallup, traveling, and working in New York and Washington D.C. Bibb returned to Cleveland in 2019 to serve as KeyBank’s Vice President. Although Bibb worked in a corporate capacity, he also had his thumb on the pulse of the black community in his native city. After the shooting death of Tamir Rice in 2014, Bibb co-founded Hack Cleveland, a non-profit that advocates for criminal justice reform using civic technology. During Bibb’s inauguration address he pledged to build a safer, more equitable, and healthier Cleveland. “We can be the Cleveland that young people move back to because there are good jobs, safe streets, good schools, quality grocery stores, good health care,” said Bibb. “We don’t just have to dream about that Cleveland. We can and will work toward that goal every minute of every day.” Police reform is also on the agenda for the Newly elected mayor. He plans to provide police officers with raises, better technology, and more accountability while giving residents a louder voice in how their neighborhoods are policed. https://twitter.com/BibbForCLE/status/1478867463488036869 Bibb also plans to address youth gun violence in the city. He has already met with Police officers, as well as city prosecutors about how to move forward in addressing the violence in Cleveland. Bibb’s hopes to also announce plans to reform the city’s diversion center, which provides treatment to the mentally ill and addicts. Instead of sending them to jail, the center would provide them with treatment instead of prison time. Although Bibb’s plans for the city are ambitious, he’s ready to be the change that Clevland has needed for a very long time. Check below for our list of notable Black Mayors who have been sworn in 2022.

Trailblazing Hockey Player Willie O’Ree To Have Jersey Retired  was originally published on newsone.com

Willie O'Ree

Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close