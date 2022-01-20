Business & Economy
HomeBusiness & Economy

Serial Entrepreneur Jeannetta Collier On How She Broke Up With Her 9 To 5 & Teaches Women To Do The Same

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Jeannetta Collier

Source: Jeannetta Collier / Jeannetta Collier

Serial Entrepreneur Jeannetta Collier is proving that the glass ceiling is only imaginary when it comes to her career and motivating women to do the same.  Collier is a real estate expert, an author, and a CEO with an overall passion for serving others.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

She’s passionate about transforming individuals and their businesses through her business Imaginary Glass Ceiling and her book ‘The Best YOU, A 365 Day Motivational Journey.’  While working at her corporate 9-5 job, she realized how limiting corporate America was for women and it inspired her to start her own business. From real estate to life coaching, to TV, she does it all and motivates others to push for their dreams.

Another way Collier is focusing on pushing women toward their passions is with ‘Boss Ladies Of Dallas’. The show is similar to shark tank where she along with a collaborative effort from other boss ladies helps women make steps in helping their business dreams come true.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Jeannetta Collier explains how she found her passion for serving, what she hopes for Boss Ladies of Dallas, and what advice she would give women with a dollar and a dream.

 

Serial Entrepreneur Jeannetta Collier On How She Broke Up With Her 9 To 5 & Teaches Women To Do The Same  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Black Entrepreneurship

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close