Husband Of Baltimore City Police Lieutenant Shot & Killed In Northeast Baltimore

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

A Baltimore City Police lieutenant is mourning the loss of her husband who died Tuesday after he was shot in Northeast Baltimore.

Police said James Blue was shot multiple times on the 1400 block of Walker Avenue. He was outside of a property he was rehabilitating when he was shot. His family said he was waiting for a refrigerator delivery at the time.

Blue’s wife works in the police department’s Public Integrity Unit. Police said they do not think Blue was targeted because of his wife’s work.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

Source: WBAL-TV

Husband Of Baltimore City Police Lieutenant Shot & Killed In Northeast Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

