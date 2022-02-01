Music
Randy Weston & Judah Band Premiere The Music Video For “Making A Way”

Last week we put some of you on to Randy Weston & Judah Band with our latest segment of “Introducing,” which also came with a treat in the form of their latest single, “Making A Way.”

Now we’re back to deliver something better: the premiere of their music video for the praiseworthy banger!

Filmed in front of a live audience, the new visuals do an amazing job of bringing out the liveliness of the song and ultimately showing just how much energy the message in the lyrics can evoke. Randy showcases powerful leadership in the conviction of his voice, and it doesn’t hurt that he has an impeccable style to match. Overall though, the band makes for a harmonic and cohesive collective that we can’t wait to hear more from.

Watch the new music video for “Making A Way” by Randy Weston & Judah Band exclusively here first below:

 

Randy Weston & Judah Band Premiere The Music Video For “Making A Way”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Judah Band , Randy Weston

