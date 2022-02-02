Brian Flores Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Is Latest Vindication Of Kaepernick’s Collusion Claims

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL claiming racial discrimination during his hiring process. If only there was a man who tried to warn us about the racist and discriminatory ways of the National Football League…Oh hey, Colin Kaepernick!

Flores is the latest victim of an NFL culture that sees Black men, players, or coaches, as a product before it does a person. His suit is just the latest proof that Colin Kaepernick was right about the league from the jump.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to Flores’ suit, the former head coach had multiple incidents of racial discrimination that involved multiple teams, as well as coaches and executives around the league.

In the suit, he cites text messages from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who believed he was speaking with Brian Daboll, another coach interviewing for the Giants head coaching position. In the text, Belichick confirmed Daboll had already secured the job, but Flores had not yet interviewed for the position. This revelation meant Flores’ interview with the Giants was a sham because they had already hired their next head coach.

This wasn’t the only time Flores was subject to ‘sham interviews’ by NFL GMs. According to the suit, in 2019 Flores was scheduled to interview with the Denver Broncos. During his interview, then-General Manager, John Elway, President, Chief Executive Officer Joe Ellis, and others, showed up an hour late. They also looked like they had spent the night prior drinking heavily. Flores believed the interview only happened so the Broncos could comply with the Rooney Rule and the team never had any intention of hiring Flores.

Kapernick warned us about the NFL’s racist ways. The former quarterback hasn’t played an NFL game since he began kneeling during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality among people of color. His kneeling protest sparked white outrage amongst NFL fans and the owners listened. After months of not being able to find a job in the NFL, he filed a grievance claiming NFL teams colluded to keep him out of the NFL.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Since then, Kaepernick hasn’t been shy about telling us exactly how he feels about the NFL. During his recent Netflix drama series, “Colin in Black & White,” Kaepernick portrayed the NFL draft as a slave auction with Black athletes in shackles and white owners with whips.

“What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic,” said Kaepernick on his Netflix special.

“Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respect. No dignity left intact.”

Kaepernick’s comparison of slavery to the NFL was also addressed by Brian Flores in his lawsuit.

“In certain critical ways, the NFL is racially segregated and is managed much like a plantation, Flores said the lawsuit. “Its 32 owners—none of whom are Black—profit substantially from the labor of NFL players, 70% of whom are Black. The owners watch the games from atop NFL stadiums in their luxury boxes, while their majority-Black workforce put their bodies on the line every Sunday, taking vicious hits and suffering debilitating injuries to their bodies and their brains while the NFL and its owners reap billions of dollars.”

It’s been more than five years since Kaepernick played his last game in the NFL. Since then the NFL has pledged time and time again to address its lack of diversity throughout the league, but yet little has changed. Flores is just the latest Black man fed up with the NFL’s good ol’ boy practices, but he won’t be the last.

If only we had listened to Kaepernick…

SEE ALSO:

NFL Left With Only 1 Black Head Coach 10 Years After Claiming It Wanted To Become More Diverse

‘Colin In Black & White’ Review: DuVernay Adds Another Dimension To The Exiled Quarterback

Notable NBA Players Who Are Against The COVID-19 Vaccine 6 photos Launch gallery Notable NBA Players Who Are Against The COVID-19 Vaccine 1. Andrew Wiggins Source:Getty 1 of 6 2. Bradley Beal Source:Getty 2 of 6 3. Kent Bazemore Source:Getty 3 of 6 4. Trey Burke Source:Getty 4 of 6 5. Dwight Howard Source:Getty 5 of 6 6. Kyle Kuzma Source:Getty 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading Notable NBA Players Who Are Against The COVID-19 Vaccine Notable NBA Players Who Are Against The COVID-19 Vaccine [caption id="attachment_4281418" align="aligncenter" width="694"] Source: MIKE FIALA / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 4:15 p.m. ET, Jan. 25, 2022 Being a professional athlete in America comes with many perks. One of which is that fans put their opinions on a pedestal, which includes their beliefs outside of the sport they play. Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a slew of professional athletes, in particular NBA players, who’ve felt it necessary to promote their false claims about the virus, as well as the vaccine. As America still battles with the latest COVID-19 strain, there are still NBA players who think it's their mission to convince us of anti-vax propaganda. The latest player to show us their true colors is Hall of Fame guard John Stockton. Stockton, who is still the NBA’s all-time leader in assists and steals, was recently suspended from attending any Gonzaga basketball game because he refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate. During an interview with The Spokesman-Review, Stockton also claimed 100 vaccinated professional athletes have died and at least 20,000 people have died as a result of the vaccine. “I think it’s highly recorded now, there’s 150 I believe now, it’s over 100 professional athletes dead—professional athletes–the prime of their life, dropping dead that are vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court,” said Stockton during the interview. Of course, it’s a complete lie. If 100 pro athletes have died from COVID-19, you best believe every news outlet in the country would be running that story and you wouldn’t have to get your news from a 59-year-old white guy who you should only ask for advice if he’s willing to teach you how to throw a behind the back pass. Boxing Champ Laila Ali recently expressed her concerns over receiving the potential life-saving double dose, telling her followers on Instagram to "build up and trust their own immune system" before getting inoculated against the virus. Rapper Busta Rhymes went on a full-on tangent about the government's nationwide COVID-19 vaccine mandates during a concert in St. Louis back in June. The rapper asked fans to remove their masks claiming that the government was "trying to take our civil liberties away.” Now, although about 90% of the NBA is vaccinated -- including stars like Damien Lillard, who offered a textbook reason for why he got the shots -- it appears as though the anti-vax hysteria is spreading to the NBA as a number of players have recently expressed controversial opinions about the vaccine. https://twitter.com/orlandokgw/status/1442602460254638087?s=20 One of the dissenting players is the Orlando Magic's Jonathan Issac, who said during a press conference that he was "uncomfortable" with receiving the vaccine. https://twitter.com/beyondtheRK/status/1442539121914761221?s=20 Issac clarified his stance after Rolling Stones published an article citing that he had grown to become skeptical of the vaccine after he examined a few of former president "Trump's press conferences." https://twitter.com/SopanDeb/status/1441940899076870144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1441940899076870144%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fclutchpoints.com%2Fmagic-news-jonathan-isaac-upset-about-misrepresentation-after-rolling-stones-anti-vax-report%2F In the same article, the aunt of Brooklyn Net's star Kyrie Irving alleged that her nephew would not be receiving a jab because of "moral based" reasons. During the pre-season media day conference at the Barclays Center on Monday, the 29-year-old declined to further comment on his vaccination status. “Living in this public sphere, there’s a lot of questions about what’s going on in the world of Kyrie,” he said virtually to reporters as he was unable to attend the event. Kyrie continued: "I would love to just keep that private and handle that the right way with my team and go forward with a plan." The truth is that the anti-vax uproar in the world of sports is truly problematic, especially as Black people continue to be disproportionately impacted by the virus. https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1442927438883737600?s=20 According to the COVID Race Tracker, America has lost at least 73,462 Black lives to COVID-19 to date. Black people are 2.8 times more likely to become hospitalized by the virus and 2 times more likely to die from the disease compared to Whites and Non-Hispanics, the CDC notes. Both Issac and Irving have young fans that look up to them, especially young adolescents of color. How does their COVID-19 anti-vax hearsay appear to the youth that look up to them, especially today's generation who take much of what athletes say to heart? How does it look to their fans that continue to become hospitalized from the contagious virus? Los Angeles Lakers alum, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, recently scolded the young NBA stars for using their public platforms to spread misinformation about the vaccine. “..it’s so shocking and disappointing to see so many people, especially people of color, treat the vaccination like it’s just a matter of personal preference, like ordering no onions on your burger at a drive-thru," he said. "While I can understand the vaccine hesitancy of those who have been historically marginalized and even abused by the health care system, enough scientific documentation has been given to the public to set that past behind us for now. Yes, we should never forget. Those experiences should sharpen our critical thinking to not accept things blindly. But it doesn’t mean we reject things blindly. The drowning man doesn’t ask if a racist made the life preserver keeping him afloat, only that it works to save his life.” Unfortunately, Kyrie and Issac aren't the only NBA players who are publicly against the vaccine. Here's a list of NBA athletes who have shared their controversial opinions about the vaccine.

Brian Flores Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Is Latest Vindication Of Kaepernick’s Collusion Claims was originally published on newsone.com