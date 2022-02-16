Annapolis Man Charged With Shooting 2 Children Says Group Of Juveniles Was Harassing Him

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Annapolis man charged with shooting 2 children said he opened fire after constant harassment from a group of young people who kicked open his door.

Police said upwards of 20 people had gathered outside the suspect’s home Saturday night and were harassing him for several hours.

A 10-year-old girl and a 14 year-old boy were hurt in the shooting. They’re expected to be okay.

John Estep is charged with first-degree assault and other charges. Capt. Amy Miguez of the Annapolis Police Department said he went too far.

“We believe that it rose beyond the level of mere protection of his life,” said Miguez. “At the point when his house is being broken into and there’s someone at his door coming into his home, he definitely felt a threat. As soon as the shots are fired, the group that was around his home flees, they run away. And at that point, there’s no there’s no further threat, we believe, to Mr. Estep.”

Estep did turn himself in after the shooting. He was released awaiting trial. He’s due in court next month.

