MDTA Suspends Collection Of Late Feels For Tolls Until December

Cars at E-ZPass Tollbooth Lanes

Source: James Leynse / Getty

Marylanders will have until December to pay their outstanding toll bills without the fear of late fees.

The Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a new plan on Thursday that establishes a grace period of unpaid tolls. Civil penalties will be waived for anyone who pays ether outstanding bills in full by December 1.

Unpaid tolls will not be sent to MDTA’s collections unit or the Motor Vehicle Administration during the grace period, which runs from February 24 through November 30.

“The plan gives Marylanders plenty of time, more than nine months, to pay toll bills without having to worry about additional penalties or other consequences,” Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. said.

The agency also said its working with E-Z Pass to develop payment plan opportunities, so drivers can pay their bills in installments. However, that process could take time.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

