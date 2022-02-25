Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City’s Indoor Mask Mandate To Be Lifted On March 1

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Disposable surgical face mask

Source: Calvin Chan Wai Meng / Getty

Baltimore City is ending its indoor mask mandate on March 1.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the mandate for city employees will also be lifted on that date, but he said masking protocols will remain in place for students in Baltimore City Public Schools.

“We will continue to monitor our COVID-19 metrics and make informed decisions, should another variant of concern emerge across our communities,” Scott said.

On Tuesday, the Maryland State Board of Education voted to remove its mask requirement, returning the decision to local districts. That means, Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises and the Board of School Commissioners have to decide whether or not to lift the mandate in the classroom.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

But, the board’s decision will not take effect until the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review holds a vote of its own, scheduled for Friday.

The mayor also said he will consult with City Council President Nick Mosby and Comptroller Bill Henry about reopening City Hall to the public. He expects to make that announcement in a few weeks.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City’s Indoor Mask Mandate To Be Lifted On March 1  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close