Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The behind-the-scenes of the NFL has been one of my fondest memories. You get to witness the energy in its purest form. The Baltimore Ravens are offering area musicians and promotional interests that same experience.

A major part of the game day fanfare at M&T Banks Stadium are the Marching Ravens and they’re looking for musicians to add to the nest. You don’t have to be a professional musician to make the team. All they want you to do is be interested and committed to working for those bright lights and sounds at the stadium. “All you have to do is be able to play an instrument. We take all levels,” said Tory Nymick, entertainment marketing manager for the Baltimore Ravens. “We will work with you, your level and your instrument to get you on the band.” It’s a paid part-time gig so if you’re looking to add some extra coin to your bankroll, this could be a fun way to do it.

Auditions will be held on Saturday March, 26th from 9 A.M to 3 P.M at Owings Mills High School. The Ravens are looking to fill 150 positions in every section. I say go for it. You might like it. If the musician side of the game day experience isn’t your thing, maybe you’ll enjoy the Ravens Playmakers. They’re having auditions too. “Being a playmaker is a really fun job,” Nymick said. “We are looking for outgoing individuals who like to talk about the Ravens, to promote their brand and you get to give away free tickets during your appearances.”

Ravens want you to sign up for Playmaker auditions here by March 17th. They’d like you to sign up for the Marching Ravens band auditions here by March 23rd. Good luck!

Get Ready! Ravens Announce Audition Dates For Marching Ravens & Playmakers was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1: