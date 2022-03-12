Local
HomeLocal

Get Ready! Ravens Announce Audition Dates For Marching Ravens & Playmakers

Imagine being part of the legendary Baltimore Ravens game day experience. Audition dates for Playmakers and Marching Ravens below.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

The behind-the-scenes of the NFL has been one of my fondest memories. You get to witness the energy in its purest form. The Baltimore Ravens are offering area musicians and promotional interests that same experience.

A major part of the game day fanfare at M&T Banks Stadium are the Marching Ravens and they’re looking for musicians to add to the nest. You don’t have to be a professional musician to make the team. All they want you to do is be interested and committed to working for those bright lights and sounds at the stadium. “All you have to do is be able to play an instrument. We take all levels,” said Tory Nymick, entertainment marketing manager for the Baltimore Ravens. “We will work with you, your level and your instrument to get you on the band.” It’s a paid part-time gig so if you’re looking to add some extra coin to your bankroll, this could be a fun way to do it.

Auditions will be held on Saturday March, 26th from 9 A.M to 3 P.M at Owings Mills High School. The Ravens are looking to fill 150 positions in every section. I say go for it. You might like it. If the musician side of the game day experience isn’t your thing, maybe you’ll enjoy the Ravens Playmakers. They’re having auditions too. “Being a playmaker is a really fun job,” Nymick said. “We are looking for outgoing individuals who like to talk about the Ravens, to promote their brand and you get to give away free tickets during your appearances.”

Ravens want you to sign up for Playmaker auditions here by March 17th. They’d like you to sign up for the Marching Ravens band auditions here by March 23rd. Good luck!

 

Get Ready! Ravens Announce Audition Dates For Marching Ravens & Playmakers  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close