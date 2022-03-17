Good News
Stephen Curry Named Producer Of Lusia Harris Documentary

“Lucy, a true pioneer in the game of basketball and an inspiration for many, deserves to be recognized for her achievements,” Curry said in a statement.

The sports history books are filled with stories that exemplify the power of resilience, however far too often the contributions of barrier-breaking women are left out of the pages. Among the collective of unsung trailblazing athletes is the late Lusia ‘Lucy’ Harris who transformed the game of basketball. According to the Hollywood Reporter, NBA star Stephen Curry has signed on as an executive producer for a documentary about her life and legacy.

Harris—who hailed from Minter City, Mississippi—made history in 1977 as the first woman to officially be drafted by the National Basketball Association. Although she declined the offer to play for the then New Orleans Jazz, she charted a triumphant path within the sport. The Delta State University women’s basketball standout—who led her team to three successive national championships during the 70s—competed in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, scoring the first points in Olympic women’s basketball history.

Harris received several accolades including being inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 1990 and becoming the first Black woman and first women’s college basketball player to be added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999. Despite the honors, sadly many people didn’t learn about her pivotal story until after she passed away in January.

The Oscar-nominated documentary short—titled The Queen of Basketball—was created to make sure her legacy is forever etched in sports history. The project was developed by Ben Proudfoot, Adam Ellick, Donnie F. Wilson, Jane Solomon and Mike Parris. As executive producers, Curry and retired NBA player Shaquille O’Neal will be instrumental in amplifying the film and ensuring it reaches new audiences.

“We’re honored to join the talented team behind The Queen of Basketball and play a role in uplifting the story of the trailblazing Lucy Harris,” Curry and his Unanimous Media co-founder Erick Peyton shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Lucy, a true pioneer in the game of basketball and an inspiration for many, deserves to be recognized for her achievements. Through this compelling short subject documentary, her legacy will continue to live on and impact audiences all over the world.” Harris’ family shared they’re “grateful to Steph for believing in the project and helping to ensure her story is never forgotten.”

The short film won the Critics’ Choice Documentary Award’s Best Short Documentary category last year and was also the Best Documentary Short winner at the 2021 Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films.

Many basketball stars are stepping into the film space to lead projects that honor legends who came before them. Earlier this year, Los Angeles Lakers player Russell Westbrook announced he’s developing a documentary that will capture the narratives of pioneering Black basketball players who competed before the NBA’s racial integration.

The Black Fives Era: Russell Westbrook To Capture Stories Of Black Basketball Trailblazers In New Documentary

LeBron James And Drake To Capture Stories Of Unsung Black Hockey Pioneers In New Documentary

International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

[caption id="attachment_4099309" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ANDREW HARNIK / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9 a.m. ET, March 8, 2022 Originally published: March 1, 2021 The month of March is recognized as Women’s History Month and is dedicated to the celebration of everyday women, as well as pillars and pioneers whose accomplishments have allowed for following generations to feel empowered to constantly break barriers. But neatly tucked within Women's History Month lies International Women's Day, which is celebrated annually on March 8. And by NewsOne's humble estimation, both celebratory observations far too often overlook the accomplishments of Black women, in particular, who have been achieving the unthinkable for centuries. MORE: Happy Women’s History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women Today, this month and forever, NewsOne is highlighting a select few of these Black women and their amazing and incomparable feats that continue to reveal themselves in "historic firsts." https://twitter.com/adv_project/status/1501190507577360386?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw And while this list would obviously be incomplete without the inclusion of Kamala Harris -- the first woman and Black woman to be vice president and the highest-ranking woman in the history of American government -- her impressive accomplishments are among dozens of other achievements that Black women have steadily been realizing for many decades. https://twitter.com/staceyabrams/status/1501173153422262274?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw Unlike Women's History Month -- which began in 1980 when former President Jimmy Carter issued the first Proclamation, which declared the week of March 8, 1989, as National Women’s History Week -- International Women's Day dates back more than a century. In March of 1987, Congress passed Public Law 100-9, proclaiming March as Women’s History Month. https://twitter.com/tiannathewriter/status/1501126767691636739?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw “Throughout history, women have driven humanity forward on the path to a more equal and just society, contributing in innumerable ways to our character and progress as a people,” said former President Barack Obama in his 2016 Women’s History Month Presidential Proclamation. “In the face of discrimination and undue hardship, they have never given up on the promise of America: that with hard work and determination, nothing is out of reach. During Women's History Month, we remember the trailblazers of the past, including the women who are not recorded in our history books, and we honor their legacies by carrying forward the valuable lessons learned from the powerful examples they set.” https://twitter.com/womensart1/status/1501096583869480962?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw Obama continued, “Because of the courage of so many bold women who dared to transcend preconceived expectations and prove they were capable of doing all that a man could do and more, advances were made, discoveries were revealed, barriers were broken, and progress triumphed. Whether serving in elected positions across America, leading groundbreaking civil rights movements, venturing into unknown frontiers, or programming revolutionary technologies, generations of women that knew their gender was no obstacle to what they could accomplish have long stirred new ideas and opened new doors, having a profound and positive impact on our Nation.” https://twitter.com/KilanBishop/status/1501171245592817666?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw Keep reading to find our curated list of Black women pioneers in history as well as the present day.

Stephen Curry Named Producer Of Lusia Harris Documentary

Close