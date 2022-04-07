Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Joys and Concerns: We Are Live At Praise In The Park Houston Baby!

Ain't He Alright?!

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Praise in the Park New Graphic

Source: Radio One / General

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

On Saturday, April 9th, Praise Houston will be throwing the biggest praise party of the year, Praise in the Park! You will see live performances from

  • Pastor Mike Jr
  • James Fortune
  • Kathy Taylor
  • Major
  • Brian Courtney Wilson
  • The Walls Group
  • Jabari Johnson
  • and Many More!

If you are in the Houston area this Saturday, the event is free to the public so bring the whole family and praise with us!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Erica Campbell and GRIFF will be hosting this amazing event along with, Willie Moore Jr & Darlene McCoy! Erica, GRIFF, TJ, and Misty are all in one place at the same time! There’s a lot of Joy in that but any concerns?

Listen Below!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Joys and Concerns: We Are Live At Praise In The Park Houston Baby!  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close