Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Erica Campbell Talks Plastic Surgery & Weight Loss | Get Up! Exclusive

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Opinions on plastic surgery are usually split between those in support of getting a little work done and others who believe in embracing what God gave you naturally.

Earlier this week on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, we set some time aside to have a well-rounded conversation on the topic of BBLs, reasons for going under the knife and understanding your personal “why” when it comes to cosmetic surgery.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

With personal testimonials from Erica, TJ and even the male perspective by way of GRIFF, it’s easy to understand that everybody has their own view when it comes to getting a voluntary medical procedure for the sake of physical enhancement. The Get Up! callers made that even more clear with their opinions, including one woman who highlights the plastic surgery horror stories we’ve all heard in the past as a reason to not risk it simply for “a few Likes.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Join our recent conversation on plastic surgery and weight loss below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Erica Campbell Talks Plastic Surgery & Weight Loss | Get Up! Exclusive  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close