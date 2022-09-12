Trin-i-tee 5:7’s Angel Taylor Steps into the Spotlight With New Music, a New Show and a New Attitude!

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

ATLANTA, GA) September 8, 2022 —Trin-i-tee 5:7 was known as one of the hottest girl groups of the early 2000s in the Christian and R&B industry. The group garnered two Grammy nominations, two BET Award nominations, two Dove Award wins, and a Stellar Award win that raised the bar for all girl groups. Angel Taylor as a soloist, is keeping the bar high as she steps out on her own with the release of her newest single, “Speak”, along with her gospel brunch concert at City Winery Atlanta on September 18.

When asked about the new single, Taylor says, “The song ‘Speak’ has been in the works for some time. In 2016, I first called Donnie McClurkin because I wanted his blessing on my rendition of his classic song ‘Speak to My Heart’. With his blessing, I recorded ‘Speak’ and had my producers revamp it. I hope my audience loves it and is blessed by it as much as I am.” When asked about being a solo artist, she says, “I’m looking forward to the experience as a solo artist for the first time. This project has been years in the making and the music is so heartfelt and beautiful. I’m looking forward to this journey with all of our Trin-I-tee 5:7 fans and introducing my music to new audiences.”

Taylor recently signed with Awspire Music distributed by OneRPM and has gathered an all-star team of executives to help take her to the next level: Phillana Williams (Marketing Director), Fred Jerkins (Radio Promotions Director), David Robinson (Publicist), Damon Stewart (Digital Curator) Orlando McGhee (ONErpm), Nick Love (ONErpm) and Chris Capehart (Management/Awspire Music).

Fans will also be able to hear Angel Taylor live at City Winery Atlanta on September 18! “I am honored that City Winery invited me to headline their Sunday brunch! I love soulful inspirational music and I can’t wait for fans of Trin-i-tee 5:7 to experience my show as a solo artist. We are going to have so much fun!” Other special guest performers of the night include Jojo Martin, Keyondra Lockett, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, and Zaviel Janae.

Tickets to see Angel Taylor at City Winery, are available at citywinery.com. “Speak” is currently available on all streaming platforms.

