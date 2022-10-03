KIRK FRANKLIN AND SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCH SECOND SEASON OF GOOD WORDS

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

New York, NY – September 26, 2022 – Sixteen-time GRAMMY-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Kirk Franklin and Sony Music Entertainment today announced the launch of its second season of Good Words With Kirk Franklin. Through intimate discussions exploring faith, redemption, and the realities of today’s world, Franklin invites listeners into shared moments with some of the biggest names across entertainment. Premiering today, the first episode includes a candid conversation with Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Tamar Braxton.

Throughout this season, Franklin will lead thought-provoking conversations with some of today’s most impactful leaders and artists, including Dr. Bernice A. King, Iyanla Vanzant, John Boyega, Jenifer Lewis, Karamo Brown, Omarion, Tamron Hall, Tobe and Fat Nwigwe, W. Kamau Bell and more. Together, they engage and explore their thoughts around race, religion, politics, music and self-expression. The conversations will make space for laughter, joy and lighter moments.

“Good Words is a podcast where culture meets faith and a place where my guests can be real and open like you have never heard before,” said Franklin. “I’m excited to return for a second season and share more enlightening conversations with some of my favorite artists and thought leaders.”

Good Words with Kirk Franklin is produced by Janicia Francis and Danielle Jones-Wesley at Somethin’ Else, a Sony Music Entertainment company.

Subscribers on Apple Podcasts can access weekly episodes ad-free. Listeners can subscribe to Good Words with Kirk Franklin on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. For more information on other Sony podcasts, follow @SonyPodcasts on Twitter and Instagram.

About Kirk Franklin

Kirk Franklin wants everyone to know one thing. He’s never going to stop pushing the envelope.

With a career that spans over three decades, Franklin is continuing to grow and expand his horizons. Since his last solo album, the GRAMMY Award-winning, LONG LIVE LOVE (2019), Franklin has collaborated with other superstar artists including, Lil’ Baby, Ella Mai, Mariah Carey, Khalid, and Wyclef. Most recently, he joined forces with the dynamic Christian ensemble Maverick City Music to release the powerful Kingdom: Book One and Kingdom: Book 1 Deluxe. A pure collaboration of Gospel and worship, The Kingdom project was birthed out of Kirk and Maverick City Music’s prison ministry and became the catalyst for the Kingdom Tour, which sold out arenas in over 40 cities across the United States.

Additionally, Franklin has a popular channel on SiriusXM, Kirk Franklin’s Praise. And his podcast, Good Words with Kirk Franklin, is entering its second season. Also, Franklin is taking on more television and film projects. Recently, he served as executive producer of the BET+ drama series, Kingdom Business, and produced and wrote the Kingdom Business Soundtrack along with Warryn Campbell. In 2021, Franklin executive produced his first holiday film, Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas, which aired on Lifetime. He has partnered with Lifetime again on a new Christmas movie, Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas, which will premiere in the fall. He’s also begun production on his biopic.

Having celebrated 30 years in music in 2022, the winner of 16 GRAMMY Awards, more than 40 Stellar Awards, an NAACP Image Award, and 16 Dove Awards continues to create impactful music while venturing into new territory and creating new goals for himself. “You already know what I’m going to say,” Franklin answers with a hearty laugh when asked about the secret behind his career longevity and indefatigable drive to keep pushing. “It’s because of somebody bigger than me and you. I’m the most non-perfect person in the world. But having an opportunity to be here still and communicate this faith that I believe in … I don’t know what else I could ask for.”

About Sony Music Global Podcasts

Sony Music Podcasts is a division of Sony Music Entertainment, a global leader in audio at the intersection of music, podcasting, entertainment and technology. Through our diverse global partnerships with leading creators and our team of sales, marketing and business development professionals, Sony Music Podcasts uses our core strengths to help the podcast community achieve greater levels of success. In alignment with our creator-first philosophy, we drive impactful storytelling through compelling content everywhere.

About Somethin’ Else

Somethin’ Else is a leading podcast producer based in New York and London. Its hit shows include Kermode and Mayo’s Take, Power: The Maxwells, David Tennant Does A Podcast With…, The Official Podcast for The Crown and No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast. Somethin’ Else is part of Sony Music Entertainment.

KIRK FRANKLIN AND SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCH SECOND SEASON OF GOOD WORDS was originally published on praiserichmond.com