Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Where Is Your Faith?

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Where Is Your Faith?”

People say they have faith but where is your faith? People have faith that a chair is able to do what it was created to do hold their weight, and they don’t test it. They just sit down on it. Or people will get on a plane without asking to see the pilot’s license and have faith that the pilot knows how to fly the plane. or person gets a new job and they are told they will get paid in two weeks and they go to work and have faith that the company will have the money to pay them.

Well. Everyone says they have faith but where is your faith? Is your faith in the problem or is it in the solution? Have faith. Have faith in God and faith in yourself and then take action on that faith. And if you do, you will win more. Do it now have faith and act on that faith today?

