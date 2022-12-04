Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media, Walmart Launch Initiative For Black Content Creators

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Whether she’s using her television projects to amplify the artistry of rising creatives or fostering brand partnerships designed to give underrepresented visionaries a seat at the table, producer, writer, and actress Issa Rae has continually displayed the power of lifting others as we rise. For her latest project, the California native has teamed up with Walmart for an initiative centered on empowering Black innovators, Variety reported.

Rae’s production imprint Hoorae Media has joined forces with the multinational retailer for its inaugural Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program. Through the project, a select group of Black content creators will be equipped with the resources and tools needed to elevate their digital brands. They’ll have access to an array of courses, connect with power players in the realm of entertainment, and receive equipment and tools to bring their content ideas to life.

The collective of innovators will also be featured in Black & Unlimited content that will be shared on Walmart’s YouTube channel. They’ll also have access to Raedio’s curated music library to use for their production projects and will receive a $10,000 stipend. Among the inaugural class of creatives are Alex Hill, Destiny Aaiyana, Amanda S. Wicks, Tyris Winter, Archie Jay, Brelynn Hunt, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Mariah Jae, and Chef Shaiheem.

Rae says the project’s mission is rooted in celebrating diverse voices and creating pathways for underrepresented creatives within the industry. “Hoorae is proud to partner with Walmart to support Black creators as they share their content with new audiences,” she shared. “With the support of the Black & Unlimited Digital Development initiative, the selected creators will expand their brands and develop their voices in our underrepresented industry.”

D.J. Vaughn, who serves as Walmart’s Director of Multicultural Media Partnerships, added the company is “excited to collaborate with Hoorae for the first time to provide Black Creators with the tools, resources, and education they need to be successful through this innovative program.” The courses will run through January 2023.

Projects like the Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program will be instrumental in leveling the playing field as racial disparities in the content creation space persist.

