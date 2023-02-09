Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was killed and several others were injured after a car crashed into a building causing it to partially collapse in East Baltimore.

According to reports, just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, the driver of a suspected stolen car took off “at a high rate of speed” as officers approached it before crashing.

Near the intersection of North Ave and North Wolfe Street, police said the car struck another car causing both to hop the sidewalk before crashing into the building.

The building partially collapsed following the crash. A pedestrian identified as a 54-year-old man was pulled from the debris. He died on the scene.

Five other people were injured and transported to other hospitals however, their condition is not known at this time.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post One Killed, Several Injured, After Car Crashes Into Building In East Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.

One Killed, Several Injured, After Car Crashes Into Building In East Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com