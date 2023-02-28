Exclusive: New Edition Tells “GRIFF” About The Legacy Tour And Love From Black Twitter

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

It was a special occasion here at the studio recently as we had some certified legends of R&B in the building.

That’s right — all six fellas of New Edition stepped into the Get Up! church for a conversation that was nothing short of soulful!

While Erica couldn’t be there to enjoy the joyous visit in-person, “GRIFF” made sure to ask all the right questions that she and many of you fans out there also were curious to find out. In addition to dropping details on their upcoming Legacy Tour, which is already sounding like a can’t-miss experience, they also gave a shoutout to Black Twitter specifically for helping to reignite the current NE craze thanks to support shown during the original three-night run of their epic 2017 BET biopic, The New Edition Story. There’s also good football talk thrown in for good measure, with Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny all surprising “GRIFF” with their respective teams.

Check out “GRIFF”‘s interview with New Edition on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

