Praise Featured Video CLOSE

(Hollywood, CA) Riding high on the success of his smash hit single “Nothing Else Matters”, Billboard’s #1 Most Added Song in the Country, Grammy & Stellar winner Brent Jones is off to Europe to headline the iconic Italy Gospel Festival! The largest of its kind in Europe, the 8-day festival is held annually at the renowned Auditorium Parco della Music and features the best gospel choirs and choruses from around the globe.

“When we kicked off the new album pre-release tour in Alaska in May, ‘Nothing Else Matters’ hadn’t gone to radio yet but with the great success of the song, that initial tour has now morphed into a full-fledge 100-city ‘Nothing Else Matters” Tour that’s now booked well into Spring 2023 – to God be the glory for the great things He’s done!

Now, we’re so excited to add Italy & Switzerland to the Tour and I definitely want to express gratitude to my singers who are sacrificing the holidays at home with loved ones to help me share the gospel of Jesus Christ to Europe – ya’ll are the best!” says Brent Jones

Singer/songwriter extraordinaire, who’s pioneering work with his urban group Brent Jones & T.P. Mobb set the stage for Kirk Franklin and urban contemporary gospel, JDI artist Brent Jones’ new CD “Nothing Else Matters” is the highly anticipated follow-up to “Open Your Mouth and Say Something”, which topped the Billboard charts for over 54+ weeks, earning widespread critical acclaim and multiple award nominations including the 2019 Dove Award and 2019 Stellar Award.

Brent Jones To Kick Off 100-City “Nothing Else Matter” Tour was originally published on praiserichmond.com