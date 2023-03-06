Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Pure Flix is a Christian entertainment streaming platform, providing safe content for all ages. Their new film ‘Heaven Sent’ starring Karen Abercrombie explores romance as a Christian later in life. Karen plays Elise, a grandmother hurt by her past, and Patrick played by actor J Leon Pridgen II, is a widowed pastor. They have both closed the door on love but with faith and a little help from technology, will their live-streamed romance find a way?

Watch this film and many others on Pure Flix, a wholesome, family-friendly streaming platform that carries a great message for all!

Streaming Now: Pure Flix ‘Heaven Sent’ was originally published on praisedc.com