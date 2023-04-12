Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx brought some sad news to the internet. The world-renowned, Jamie Foxx is currently in the hospital due to medical complications.
Corrinne typed up a letter on IG saying, “We wanted to share that, my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery”.
We are keeping Jamie Foxx in our prayers and wish for a speedy recovery.
More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Daughter Is Grown & Got Her OWN! Meet Corinne Foxx [Photos]
RELATED: Jamie Foxx To Play Mike Tyson In Biographical Series ‘Tyson’
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom On Netflix
Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications was originally published on majicatl.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn
-
Here's A List Of Good Friday Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
-
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist
-
3 Things To Remember During Holy Week
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]