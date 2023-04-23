Young & The Restless star Eric Braeden best known for his role as Victor Newman announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer and is now undergoing treatment on his Facebook page.
In his video, Braeden stated, “I hate to be this personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this,”. He goes on to share that after recovering from knee replacement, doctors treated him for prostate issues that lead to a biopsy and UroLift surgery to relieve pressure from the urethra.
RELATED STORY: Sonya Eddy of ‘General Hospital’ dies at 55
RELATED STORY: ‘Days of Our Lives’ going off the air
The medical team at Cedars-Sinai hospital in LA successfully removed the cancer found during the UroLift. Braeden is receiving immunotherapy and at the time of his video, had undergone two of his six planned treatments.
See Braeden’s message below:
While undergoing treatment Braeden, will continue to work. Braeden has starred as Victor Newman for 43 years. “The Young and the Restless” has aired on CBS as a daytime soap opera and is now in its 50th season.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Owings Mills Residents Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
- Don Lemon Fired From CNN
- Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69
- Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill Are Coming To Baltimore This Summer
- Young & The Restless Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
- Mind Body Business: Healthier Parenting Tips to Consider [LISTEN]
- NFL Suspends Players From Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders For Gambling
- Baltimore County Police To Give Away Steering Wheel Locks To Hyundai Owners Amid Rising Thefts
- ASL Performer & Bowie State Student Justina Miles To Grace Next Month’s Cover Of British Vogue
- Baltimore County Public Schools Recommends Closing Golden Ring Middle School
Young & The Restless Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Famous Black Celebrity Siblings We Love