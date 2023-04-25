Case Of Tuberculosis Detected At Joppatowne High School

A confirmed case of tuberculosis (TB) has been detected at Joppatowne High School.
According to officials, students, staff, and families were made aware by phone on April 24.
Additionally, the Harford County Health Department has begun contact tracing and will provide testing or free treatment if needed.
“TB is spread through the air from person to person after prolonged exposure in an enclosed space,” said Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Jamie Sibel. “Our investigation is an important step to help prevent the spread of TB.”
For more information about contact tracing, testing or treatment call 410-612-1779.
