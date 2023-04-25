Local

Case Of Tuberculosis Detected At Joppatowne High School

Published on April 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Drug treatment of lung disease, lung treatment, lung cancer, 3d rendering.

Source: Tingting Ji / Getty

A confirmed case of tuberculosis (TB) has been detected at Joppatowne High School.

According to officials, students, staff, and families were made aware by phone on April 24.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Additionally, the Harford County Health Department has begun contact tracing and will provide testing or free treatment if needed.

“TB is spread through the air from person to person after prolonged exposure in an enclosed space,” said Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Jamie Sibel. “Our investigation is an important step to help prevent the spread of TB.”

For more information about contact tracing, testing or treatment call 410-612-1779.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS…

Curbside Dining Will Be Permanent In Baltimore City

Baltimore Ravens To Host Family Movie Night At M&T Bank Stadium Next Month

The post Case Of Tuberculosis Detected At Joppatowne High School appeared first on 92 Q.

Case Of Tuberculosis Detected At Joppatowne High School  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Close