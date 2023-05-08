Last week, Montgomery County Public Schools started the process of adding “Vape Detectors” to 6 high schools in the county.
John F. Kennedy High School
Northwood High School
Paint Branch High School
Quince Orchard High School
Richard Montgomery High School
Walt Whitman High School
The detectors will stay installed until at least the end of the year.
MCPS Adding Vape Detectors To 6 Schools was originally published on woldcnews.com
