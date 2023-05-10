Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The CIAA is paying the city back in an amazing way.

In collaboration with local Black Greek organizations, the CIAA will donate more than $70,000 in school supplies to Baltimore City Public Schools and Baltimore County Schools.

Each school will receive composition notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, backpacks, crayons, and more.

Additionally, the partners will contribute more than $20,000 to local Black Greek fraternities and sororities to donate to Baltimore charities of their choice.

Below are the Baltimore City Public Schools that will receive supplies:

Arundel Elementary

Booker T. Washington Middle

Calloway Elementary

Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle

Dr. Bernard Harris Elementary

Empowerment Academy

Hilton Elementary

Lilly May Carroll Jackson School

Matthew Henson

Mary Ann Winterling Elementary

Roseville Elementary

The Leadership School for Young Women

Woodmoor Elementary

Below are the Baltimore County Schools that will receive supplies:

Deer Park Middle Magnet

Dundalk High School/Sollers Point

Hebbville Elementary

Johnnycake Elementary

New Town High

Powhatan Elementary

Randallstown Middle

Randallstown High School

The post CIAA To Donate $70K In School Supplies To Baltimore City & Baltimore County Schools appeared first on 92 Q.

