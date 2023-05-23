Krispy Kreme is offering a free dozen of its original glazed doughnuts to members of the class of 2023.
Any high school or college senior who wears their class of 2023 shirt, graduation cap, and gown is eligible for the free dozen.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The offer is good this Wednesday, May 24.
For locations, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Members Of The Class of 2023 appeared first on 92 Q.
Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Members Of The Class of 2023 was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Announces Pregnancy: "I Am So Excited & Blessed"
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Releases A New Book “The Vibes We Feel” and Performs Her New Single “All Yours” on Tamron Hall
-
Instagram Is Finally Returning Your Feed To Chronological Order In 2022
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
5 Scriptures To Help Renew Your Strength This Week