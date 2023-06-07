Koryn Hawthorne returns to the Get Up Church, this time to premiere her brand new single “Cry.” When you listen to the track it may have a familiar sound from a legendary artist, Joe Sample. If you didn’t know, 2Pac’s classic song “Dear Mama” samples Joe’s song “In All My Wildest Dreams.”
Why did Hawthorne decide to take a stab at a classic sample and song? She gives credit to the producer, J. White Did It. “Honestly, when I heard it, I literally fell in love with it and we flipped it and just made it so inclusive to kind of, just things that everybody is going through, and yeah, it’s a tearjerker for sure,” said Hawthorne.
LISTEN TO KORYN HAWTHORNE’S “CRY” BELOW
Get more from Hawthorne with Erica and GRIFF from their exclusive interview above.
Koryn Hawthorne Debuts Her New Single “Cry” was originally published on getuperica.com
