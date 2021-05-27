Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

OWN Announces ‘Young & Gospel’ Reality Series With Jekalyn Carr, Koryn Hawthorne, Bri Babineaux And Christian Rapper Wande

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

If you’ve been praying for a good reality show lately, Oprah Winfrey’s OWN has got you covered with an upcoming series that will take you into the lives of four gospel singers on the rise while balancing their faith and respective families.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Deadline reports that the series, officially titled Young & Gospel, will join five existing franchises renewed for the upcoming season of new programming on OWN. The show stars popular gospel singers Koryn Hawthorne, Bri Babineaux and Jekalyn Carr, in addition to Christian rapper Wande.

ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media will handle production for the show, and will see Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Jordana Hochman, Phil Thornton and Jen McClure-Metz each handling executive producer duties.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

If you’re a fan of one, two or any of these talented musicians, you already know this will be a blessing for sure! Take a look at some recent performances from the stars of Young & Gospel below to get more familiar:

 

 

OWN Announces ‘Young & Gospel’ Reality Series With Jekalyn Carr, Koryn Hawthorne, Bri Babineaux And Christian Rapper Wande  was originally published on getuperica.com

Bri Babineaux , Jekalyn Carr , Koryn Hawthorne , Wande

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close