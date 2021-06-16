James Fortune , Koryn Hawthorne
The Bulletin: Koryn Hawthorne Launches Peach Cobbler Factory, James Fortune’s Baby Girl Turns 1 & More

Posted 5 hours ago

Koryn Hawthorne is officially a business owner! The gospel singer launched the Peach Cobbler Factory in her hometown of Abbeville, Louisiana this week. It’s open for business and they’re hiring!

In other news, James Fortune’s baby girl Rhyen celebrated her first birthday this month and Deitrick Haddon’s wife Domerella celebrated another year around the sun, too.

Scroll through the photos below for more updates on how the gospel industry spent this past week in church, at home and around town!

1. Koryn Hawthorne Launches Peach Cobbler Factory

Koryn Hawthorne launched her first business, the Peach Cobbler Factory, in her hometown of Abbeville, Louisiana! 

2. Todd Dulaney Wants To Help Upcoming Artists

Todd Dulaney is offering services to help people looking to get into the music industry. 

3. From Sunday’s Best To Golfing Gear

Travis Greene hits the course course. 

4. Deitrick Haddon’s Wife Celebrated Her Birthday

Deitrick Haddon’s wife Domerella celebrated another year around the sun this past week! 

5. Gospel Center At VUU Named After Hezekiah Walker

The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University is here!

6. James Fortune’s Baby Girl Turned 1

James Fortune’s baby girl Rhyen turned 1 year old this month!

