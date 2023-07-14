Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order Baltimore’s mayor!

Mayor Brandon Scott announced that he is expecting a child on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Congrats to our Mayor!

What do you think the gender is?

