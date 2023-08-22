Praise 106.1
Hall Of Famer and Baltimore Ravens Legend, Ed Reed, To Throw First Pitch At Orioles Tuesday Game

August 22, 2023

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m. Reed is a nine-time Pro Bowl player and three-time interception leader. He was selected in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft.

He also helped the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, in Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season.

The post Hall Of Famer and Baltimore Ravens Legend, Ed Reed, To Throw First Pitch At Orioles Tuesday Game appeared first on 92 Q.

