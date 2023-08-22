Michael Oher Greets Fans At Book Signing In Baltimore

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Oher held a book signing at The Ivy, a local bookshop in Baltimore.

At the ticketed event each person received a copy of his book ‘When Your Back’s Against The Wall” and got a chance to speak to Oher one-on-one.

Oher’s name has been making headlines surrounding the conservatorship with the Tuohys.

Recently, Oher claimed he found out his adoption was actually a conservatorship, and he is now suing the Tuohys to end the conservatorship. He also says he never saw a profit from the movie “The Blind Side,” which was based on his football journey with the Tuohys.

