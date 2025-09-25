7 Bible Verses to Help You Get Through Seasonal Depression

As the days grow shorter and colder, many people find themselves struggling with seasonal depression.

The lack of sunlight, colder weather, and isolation can weigh heavy on the heart. But God’s Word reminds us that even in our darkest seasons, His light still shines.

If you or someone you know is battling seasonal depression, here are seven powerful scriptures to hold close and meditate on:

1. Psalm 34:18 “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

When the weight of sadness feels overwhelming, this verse is a reminder that God’s presence is near, and He is a source of comfort and healing. 2. Isaiah 41:10 “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Seasonal depression can make you feel weak, but God promises to provide the strength to carry you through. 3. John 16:33 “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

Even when life feels heavy, Jesus reminds us that victory and peace are already secured through Him. 4. Philippians 4:6-7 “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

This scripture encourages us to turn worry into prayer, trusting God with our burdens and letting His peace guard our hearts. 5. Psalm 42:11 “Why, my soul, are you downcast? Why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise him, my Savior and my God.”

Even when your soul feels heavy, this verse reminds you that hope and praise can lift you from despair. 6. Matthew 11:28-29 “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”

Depression often feels exhausting, but Jesus offers rest for your soul when you lay your burdens at His feet. 7. Romans 15:13 “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

This is a prayer and a promise: God’s Spirit can fill your heart with hope, even when the world feels dark.