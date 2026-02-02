Black History in Music: 25 Hip-Hop Songs That Represent Black History

25 Hip-Hop songs that represent Black history
Lady B was brave enough to break barriers to get Hip-Hop on the radio, and the rest is history. A sound our people created, was once hated, and stereotyped, then became a ‘culture’ amongst Black people. Today, Hip-Hop is culturally appropriated and appreciated worldwide. But it doesn’t start or stop with just ‘being cool’. Not only is history kept, but messages are made in our music.Black History is recognized by America with 28 days on the calendar year, but everyday our history is told through our people. Black music is a vital organ in which Black history is held as keepsake. Hip-Hop in particular, from its inception to its now highest of heights, embodies what it means to be Black. A genre of music that was introduced to the mainstream was rejected. It wasn’t until Philly’s own
Hip-Hop and Social JusticeSocial injustices and civil rights issues have plagued Black communities before segregation, and slavery. Our communities rely on music as the greatest impact to get through trying times, and stand for a cause.
Hip-Hop and HistoryAs mentioned before, Black history was made with Hip-Hop. The genre was made by Black people, and Black people have now made sub-categories within the category, taking the genre to unimaginable heights. Hip-Hop have evolved to more than just rhyming words, it became about telling stories. Hip-Hop is a sound that made Black people feel safe, and heard. So much so, that Hip-Hop was used in the court of law to incriminate Black people for such excellent storytelling. But that’s another long history lesson for another day, let’s get to the music!
What was the first Hip-Hop song ever?‘Rapper’s Delight’ by The Sugar Hill Gang was released in 1979. Although the song was preceded by The Fatback Band’s ‘King Tim III’ (Personality Jock), ‘Rapper’s Delight’ is widely recognized as the first rap song ever made because it was the first song of its genre that was played on a live radio broadcast. As we celebrate Black History Month, we’ve curated a list a songs that embody Black History, and what it means to be a Black man in America,
1. Kendrick Lamar – DNA
2. Mos Def – Umi Says
3. Slick Rick – A Children's Story
4. Outkast – Rosa Parks
5. Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – The Message
6. Nas – If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) ft. Lauryn Hill
7. Talib Kweli – Get By
8. Meek Mill – Otherside of America
9. RUN DMC – Proud to Be Black
10. 2 Pac – Me Against The World
11. Tee Grizzley – "First Day Out" [Official Music Video]
12. Kendrick Lamar- Mortal Man
13. Common – A Song For Assata
14. J. Cole – Brackets
15. Jadakiss – What if
16. Kanye West – Heard 'Em Say ft. Adam Levine
17. Jadakiss – Why (Uncut Version) ft. Anthony Hamilton
18. Freeway – What We Do (Official Music Video) ft. JAY-Z, Beanie Sigel
19. Kanye West – Good Life ft. T-Pain
20. UGK (Underground Kingz) – Int'l Players Anthem (I Choose You) (Director's Cut) ft. Outkast
21. Young Jeezy – My President
22. N.W.A. – Express Yourself
23. Pete Rock & CL Smooth – They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)
24. Public Enemy – Fight The Power
25. Public Enemy – Fight The Power (2020 Remix) feat. Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG & QuestLove
