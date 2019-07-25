CLOSE
President Donald Trump
Watch This Black News Anchor Shade Y’all President In The Best Way

Posted July 25, 2019

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Black women, we are the absolute best and can shade you without saying a single word.

Case in point: news anchor Cheryl Wills is being hailed on Twitter for not co-signing on an “upbeat” news story about President Trump.

According to Huff Post, “during a Monday night segment of “NY1 Live At Ten” on New York City’s Spectrum News NY1, anchor Anthony Pascale narrated video coverage of Trump making a surprise appearance at a wedding Saturday at his New Jersey golf club.”

When it was over, Pascale turned to Willis to get her to confirm that Trump showing up was “cool.”

“You have to say, that was pretty cool that he stopped by,” he said.

Clearly, Willis wanted NONE of that. So instead of being snarky, she kept it cute and non-responsive by reading the next line of news.

“Now to the latest on the international tug-of-war over rapper A$AP Rocky…” Wills said in the clip.

Take a look at how the Daily Show tweeked the footage:

Listen, we don’t blame her for not wanting to cheer on Trump for anything, especially given his recent comments about the squad and the “send her back” chants at a recent rally in North Carolina.

Of course folks were cracking up about the Emmy-winning anchor’s demeanor. Here are some of our favorite reactions:

Watch This Black News Anchor Shade Y’all President In The Best Way was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com

