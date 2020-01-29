CLOSE
#GirlDad , Kobe Bryant
#GirlDad: Celebrity Men & Their Daughters

Posted January 29, 2020

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

The passing of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna is still being felt all across the world. On social media, fans are sharing memories of the fallen Laker star. Others are highlighting his philanthropic work, career stats, and his “Mamba Mentality.”

However, ESPN anchor Elle Duncan along with many others are highlighting his love for his daughters. On Sportscenter, Duncan, who is a mother of a young girl herself, recounted a conversation with Bryant about his daughters and possibly trying to have another baby, a boy. Bryant would tell Duncan that he is just fine with having 4 girls and that he would have “5 or 6 more” because he is a “Girl Dad.”

The video from Duncan would not only bring tears to the eyes of any person, but it would also spark the hashtag #GirlDad, showing the love of a father and a daughter. So in honor of the love of Kobe & Gianna Bryant, we spotlight the celebrity men who are #GirlDads.

1. John Legend and daughter Luna

John Legend and daughter Luna Source:Getty

2. Beyonce Knowles Mathew Knowles

Beyonce Knowles Mathew Knowles Source:Getty

3. Stephen Curry & Daughters Riley and Ryan

Stephen Curry & Daughters Riley and Ryan Source:Getty

4. LeBron James & Zhuri Nova James

LeBron James & Zhuri Nova James Source:Getty

5. Lionel & Nicole Richie

Lionel & Nicole Richie Source:Getty

6. Zoe Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz Source:Getty

7. Quincy Jones & Kidada Jones

Quincy Jones & Kidada Jones Source:Getty

8. Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones

Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones Source:Getty

9. Will & Willow Smith

Will & Willow Smith Source:Getty

10. Barack, Sasha & Malia Obama

Barack, Sasha & Malia Obama Source:Getty

11. Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Carter

Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Carter Source:Getty

12. D’Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, Sean Combs and Jessie James Combs

D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, Sean Combs and Jessie James Combs Source:Getty

13. Mathew Knowles and Solange Knowles

Mathew Knowles and Solange Knowles Source:Getty

14. Russell Wilson & Sienna Princess Wilson

View this post on Instagram

#girldad

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

15. Chance The Rapper Kensli and Marli

View this post on Instagram

I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾 SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS “LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST” “IHEART MUSIC FEST” & “MIAMI BEACH POP FEST”! ❤️

A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on

16. Kevin & Heaven Hart

17. T.I. & Heiress

18. Iman Shumpert & Junie

19. Kirk Franklin & Family

20. Jason Nelson & Daughter Jae

View this post on Instagram

I proud to be a #girldad I love ya @jaeparis00

A post shared by Jason Nelson (@pastorjnelson) on

21. Isaac Carree & His Daughter

22. Jonathan Nelson & His Daughter

View this post on Instagram

Yup imma #girldad #ripkobe ❤️

A post shared by Jonathan Nelson (@nelsonjonathan) on

23. Charles Jenkins

24. Deitrick Haddon

25. Kobe & Gianna Bryant

Kobe & Gianna Bryant Source:Getty
