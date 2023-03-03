HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Support The Urban One/St. Jude Radiothon

| 03.03.23
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital


On Thursday, March 2nd, all of Urban One got together for our annual St. Jude Radiothon.

Why Support St. Jude?

  • Families NEVER receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
  • Treatments invited at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened 50 years ago.
  • St. Jude freely shares discoveries, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world.
  • St. Jude conducts more clinical trials for childhood cancer than anyone else.

Erica, GRIFF, and TJ were joined by fans and friends of the program, including Q Parker, Casey J, Jekalyn Carr and more.

You can still become a Partner In Hope by texting “GETUP” To 626262 or clicking the graphic below!

 

St. Jude Banner CeCe Winans

Source: St. Jude / St. Jude

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Support The Urban One/St. Jude Radiothon  was originally published on getuperica.com

1. Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude Source:Radio One Digital

Singer Casey J.

2. Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude Source:Radio One Digital

TJ And Q Parker

3. Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude Source:Radio One Digital

TJ and Erica 

4. Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude Source:Radio One Digital

TJ and Erica 

5. Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude Source:Radio One Digital

GRIFF!

6. Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude Source:Radio One Digital

Erica Campbell and JeKalyn Carrr

7. Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude Source:Radio One Digital

Erica, Q Parker and GRIFF

8. Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude Source:Radio One Digital

Erica And Q Parker

9. Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude Source:Radio One Digital

GRIFF, Erica and Casey J.

10. Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude Source:Radio One Digital

Erica, Q Parker and GRIFF

11. Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude Source:Radio One Digital

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell For St. Jude st. jude

Close