On Thursday, March 2nd, all of Urban One got together for our annual St. Jude Radiothon.
Why Support St. Jude?
- Families NEVER receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
- Treatments invited at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened 50 years ago.
- St. Jude freely shares discoveries, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world.
- St. Jude conducts more clinical trials for childhood cancer than anyone else.
Erica, GRIFF, and TJ were joined by fans and friends of the program, including Q Parker, Casey J, Jekalyn Carr and more.
You can still become a Partner In Hope by texting “GETUP” To 626262 or clicking the graphic below!
Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Support The Urban One/St. Jude Radiothon was originally published on getuperica.com
1.
Singer Casey J.
2.
TJ And Q Parker
3.
TJ and Erica
4.
TJ and Erica
5.
GRIFF!
6.
Erica Campbell and JeKalyn Carrr
7.
Erica, Q Parker and GRIFF
8.
Erica And Q Parker
9.
GRIFF, Erica and Casey J.
10.
Erica, Q Parker and GRIFF
11.
