CLOSE
get up mornings with erica
HomePhotos

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell’s 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]

Posted July 19, 2019

On July 18, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell celebrated their 3rd anniversary with a special concert at Wingate Park in Brooklyn where fans got the opportunity to watch some of their favorite gospel artists like Jonathan McReynolds, Le’Andria Johnson, BeBe Winans and many more perform.

Check out some photos of everything you missed and see more highlights from the show’s third year anniversary celebration below…

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

SEE ALSO: Erica Campbell & GRIFF Surprise BeBe Winans With Key To Brooklyn [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Pastor John Gray Delivers Pop Up Sermon At Get Up! Mornings 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Donnie McClurkin Surprises Erica Campbell At 3rd Year Radio Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell’s 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com

1.

Source:iOne Digital

2.

Source:Brianna Dowd

3.

Source:Brianna Dowd

4.

Source:iOne Digital

5.

Source:Brianna Dowd

6.

Source:Brianna Dowd

7.

Source:iOne Digital

8.

Source:iOne Digital

9.

Source:Brianna Dowd

10.

Source:iOne Digital

11.

Source:iOne Digital

12.

Source:iOne Digital

13.

Source:iOne Digital

14.

Source:iOne Digital

15.

Source:iOne Digital

16.

Source:iOne Digital

17.

Source:iOne Digital

18.

Source:iOne Digital

19.

Source:iOne Digital

20.

Source:iOne Digital

21.

Source:iOne Digital

22.

Source:iOne Digital

23.

Source:Brianna Dowd
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking…

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out…
07.31.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community…

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close