Erica Campbell is a renowned Gospel singer and syndicated radio host on ‘Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell’. Campbell rose to fame as part of the Grammy-winning duo Mary Mary. Alongside her sister Tina, Erica formed Mary Mary in the late 1990s and soon became a massive success in the Inspirational world. Erica’s powerful yet angelic voice and uplifting lyrics made her a fan favorite.Their 2000 debut album ‘Thankful’ went Platinum and featured the breakout hit “Shackles (Praise You)”. Throughout the 2000s, Mary Mary were synonymous with making sacred music with a secular sound, releasing a string of hit albums and singles, blending contemporary R&B and hip hop with traditional gospel.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

After Mary Mary went on hiatus in 2012, Erica launched a successful solo career. Her debut album ‘Help’ topped the Gospel Albums chart and earned a Grammy nomination. Erica is regarded as one of the most talented and inspiring female vocalists in gospel music. She uses her powerful voice not just to spread the message of Jesus Christ but also to advocate for social justice and inspire people to make positive changes in their lives. After over two decades in the spotlight, Erica Campbell remains a beloved and influential figure in the world of gospel music.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The artist. The radio host. The inspiration. Here are 9 reminders why we absolutely love Erica Campbell!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com