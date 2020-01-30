CLOSE
Ciara
Ciara’s Best Maternity Style: Singer Announces She Pregnant With Baby #3

Posted January 30, 2020

Ciara Maternity Style

Source: Allen Berezovsky/Venturelli/Jon Kopaloff/C Flanigan/Karwai Tang / Getty

Ciara is pregnant with baby #3. The Body Party singer and hubby Russell Wilson announced they’re expecting their second child together from the beach in Turks and Caicos.

View this post on Instagram

Number 3. 📸: @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

If you scroll back on Ciara’s social media, she seemed to hint at her pregnancy using the hashtag #3, which is also Wilson’s jersey number.

She posted this,

View this post on Instagram

#3

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

And this boomerang of her flashing her belly in Russell’s jersey was a hint too.

Ciara gave birth to her second child, Sienna Princess Wilson, in 2017 and showed us how to slay with a baby bump.

Here’s a look back at her best maternity style, below:

1.

Fedora fly. Boots high.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Mamma Can Still Drop It Low....☺️😎

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Gucci sneakers to go please.

3.

Clad in Calvin Klein

4.

View this post on Instagram

Last Night.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

A little black dress with heels higher than you average man’s confidence.

5.

Style doesn’t have to be elaborate, it can be simple, sexy and confident in a cut-off hoodie.

6.

View this post on Instagram

#Margiela & #TomFord

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Effortless in Margiela and Tom Ford

7.

Bumping in black

8.

Wonderful and wispy in this white down home gown.

9.

Sparking in this winter white August Getty Atelier

10.

View this post on Instagram

@harpersbazaarus ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

When she slayed in Zuhair Murad at Harper’s Bazaar 150 year anniversary party.

11.

View this post on Instagram

I Wuv This Guy ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

When she’s just chilling in Russell’s jersey.

12.

When she stunned in this high and low, black and white gown by Stephane Rolland gown.

