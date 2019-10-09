Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. is growing up before our very eyes.

It seems just like yesterday that the 3 year old was born. She’s full of personality like her parents, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. While it says that kids look like both parents, in photos, Iman is a spitting image of Teyana Taylor. It’s uncanny how alike they look and you can’t deny that’s her baby!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Keep clicking to see 10 times these two looked like twins!

10 Times Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. Looked Just Like Her Mama Teyana was originally published on hellobeautiful.com