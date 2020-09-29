CLOSE
All The Times Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kierra Sheard Collaborated On Praise Music

Posted 8 hours ago

Tasha Cobbs "Heart. Passion. Pursuit." Album Release Concert

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kierra Sheard are a fierce combo and they have a lot in common. 

Not only are they both very powerful singers, but they’re both in their 30s, they both are songwriters, they both released albums this year, they both have fashion brands and they both are boo’d up. Tasha Cobbs got married and became a Leonard in 2017. Kierra Sheard got engaged this summer. 

Celebrating the release of Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s newest release recorded live at The Ryman in Nashville, here’s a look at her new song called “You Must Break” featuring Kierra Sheard and more songs they collaborated on together!

1. Tasha Cobbs Leonard ft. Kierra Sheard: “You Must Break”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s  “You Must Break” song featuring Kierra Sheard comes from her 2020 album, ‘Royalty Live At The Ryman.’ 

2. Kierra Sheard ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard: “Something Has To Break”

“Something Has To Break” was a testimony for Kierra Sheard who’s had a fruitful season. In quarantine fashion, Sheard and Tasha Cobbs Leonard recorded the music video for it virtually shortly after the release of Kierra’s self-titled album this year (2020). 

3. Tasha Cobbs Leonard ft. Kierra Sheard: Your Spirit

Each of these ladies are anointed, but when you put them together? WOW. 

4. Tasha Cobbs Leonard ft. Kierra Sheard: “Put A Praise On It”

The energy in “Put A Praise On It” is truly electrifying. It was the start of a killer collab we’re happy to see continued to grow.

