The Motivational Moment during Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins encourages the listener to get motivated for whatever they may face during the week. In this Motivational Moment, Reverend Ron Harrison speaks about The Assurance of Salvation.

Have you ever wondered about the security of your salvation in Christ? Especially after messing up, disgracing yourself by not living up to Christ’s example for us? Well, if you have, then this Motivational Moment is for you! Rev. Ron reminds us of the scripture found in Ephesians chapter 2, verses 8 and 9 which says:

“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not of works lest any man should boast.”

Christ delivered us from the power and penalty of sin through his sacrifice on Calvary and his resurrection. God is love! His love manifests as grace and mercy. In His mercy, God holds back the justice we deserve and by his grace, gives us blessings that we don’t deserve.

(Originally aired on 9-17-23)

The Assurance of Salvation – A Motivational Moment was originally published on praisedc.com