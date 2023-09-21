Baltimore Artist Spotlight – Jody Davis

The Baltimore Artist Spotlight shines the light on the hometown talent, who are from or currently living in Baltimore. Today’s spotlight shines on fashion designer Jody Davis!
Some may have only recently heard of Jody Davis after she did such an amazing job styling the first lady of Maryland, Dawn Moore, for the swearing in ceremony earlier this year! Shoutout to Maryland’s first black Governor, Wes Moore and his wife, First Lady Dawn Moore. However, Jody Davis isn’t new to the fashion industry. She earned an Associates Degree in Fashion Design and another Associates Degree in Accessories Design from the world famous Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. Jody has been designing women’s apparel for more than 25 years. She launched “Jody Davis Designs” in 2009 and opened her Baltimore-based boutique in 2010.
To view & purchase her fashions or to read more about Jody Davis, visit her website at jodydavis.com.
