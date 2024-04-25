Listen Live
Karen Clark-Sheard Set To Hit The Stage At Baltimore’s AFRAM 2024

Published on April 25, 2024

38th Annual GMA DOVE Awards - Press Room

Source: Tony R. Phipps / Getty

City leaders and organizers announced Thursday that Busta Rhymes and funk rockers Morris Day and The Time will be headlining the 47th annual AFRAM this year in Baltimore.

Additionally, Alex Isley, Big Daddy Kane, Crystal Waters, Alex Isley, Morris Day, October London, Mya and Karen Clark-Sheard will also hit the stage at historic Druid Hill Park this Juneteenth weekend.

As we celebrate 40 years of club music in Baltimore, DJs Tommy Davis and Teddy Douglas of the Basement Boys will also hit the stage.

AFRAM is a free festival and is one of the largest African-American cultural arts fairs on the East Coast.

The event will be held in Druid Hill Park on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

AFRAM OVER THE YEARS….

Everything That Happened At Baltimore AFRAM 2023!

Baltimore AFRAM: Neyo, Yung Bleu, DJ QuickSilva & More!

Karen Clark-Sheard Set To Hit The Stage At Baltimore’s AFRAM 2024  was originally published on 92q.com

