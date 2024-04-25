City leaders and organizers announced Thursday that Busta Rhymes and funk rockers Morris Day and The Time will be headlining the 47th annual AFRAM this year in Baltimore.
Additionally, Alex Isley, Big Daddy Kane, Crystal Waters, Alex Isley, Morris Day, October London, Mya and Karen Clark-Sheard will also hit the stage at historic Druid Hill Park this Juneteenth weekend.
As we celebrate 40 years of club music in Baltimore, DJs Tommy Davis and Teddy Douglas of the Basement Boys will also hit the stage.
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
AFRAM is a free festival and is one of the largest African-American cultural arts fairs on the East Coast.
The event will be held in Druid Hill Park on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
AFRAM OVER THE YEARS….
Everything That Happened At Baltimore AFRAM 2023!
Baltimore AFRAM: Neyo, Yung Bleu, DJ QuickSilva & More!
Karen Clark-Sheard Set To Hit The Stage At Baltimore’s AFRAM 2024 was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Grammy-Award Winning Singer Mandisa Passes Away At 47
-
Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed