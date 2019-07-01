CLOSE
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her Because Of Her Attire On A Flight [PHOTOS]

American Airlines may have some explaining to do after a Houston area doctor alleged that she was discriminated against on a flight from Kingston, Jamaica to Miami.

Dr. Tisha Rowe was coming back to the states after a trip to the island when she was stopped by a flight attendant who told her she couldn’t board the plane due to how she was dressed. Rowe, began to document her ordeal via Twitter early Sunday morning.

“So American Airlines just told me I couldn’t board the flight without putting a jacket over my ASSETS. My shorts covered EVERYTHING but apparently was too distracting to enter the plane,” Rowe wrote, leading to several follow up tweets where she described having to wear a blanket over her body.

American Airlines reached out to Rowe earlier in the day. No further action has been reported or whether she will be compensated.

