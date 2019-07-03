Tasha Cobbs Leonard Goes Platinum

Shouts out to Tasha Cobbs Leonard on going platinum!

Her praise and worship anthem, “Break Every Chain” has been certified platinum (1,000,000 sales) and has been streamed 843 million times and counting.

This week, she was awarded the plaque at the Full Gospel Baptist 26th International Conference being held in Nashville, Tennessee by representatives from her record company, Motown Records.

We certainly celebrate this huge accomplishment!

